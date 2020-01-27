Premier League clubs could vote for TWO transfer windows in shock move

Premier League clubs are reportedly set to vote on February 6 over potential changes to the transfer window schedule.

According to a report in the Times, this could lead to there effectively being two transfer windows for English clubs from next season onwards.

At the moment, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal see their transfer deadline come just before the start of the new league season.

However, major European leagues remain able to keep buying players until the end of August, which means PL clubs are vulnerable to seeing star players raided without being able to sign replacements.

This was a particular worry last summer as Paul Pogba continued to be linked with Real Madrid even though United’s deadline for making new signings had already passed.

It will be interesting to see if Premier League clubs now vote to pass a new law that would mean they cannot do business with each other once the season starts, but can still trade with clubs from abroad.

This seems the most logical change to the current system, even if it also sounds like it could potentially get a little complicated.