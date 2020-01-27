Barcelona could reportedly be set to move closer to reaching a deal to sign Rodrigo, as Valencia club president Anil Murthy is in the city to hold talks over a transfer.

The Catalan giants were rocked earlier this month by the injury suffered by Luis Suarez, with BBC Sport noting that after undergoing knee surgery, the 33-year-old could be out for four months.

With a lack of quality and depth up front and as Barcelona continue to try and compete on multiple fronts, it’s arguably pretty clear that Quique Setien needs reinforcements in that department.

After losing at the weekend and giving up ground to rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga title battle, it could perhaps become more of a priority in the final few days of the transfer window.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, via Superdeporte, it’s suggested that Valencia president Murthy arrived in Barcelona on Monday afternoon to discuss getting a deal done for Rodrigo in the next 48 hours.

Further, it’s suggested that in an effort to lower Rodrigo’s €60m price-tag, Moussa Wague and Abel Ruiz could be used in a swap deal, but it remains to be seen just how much Barcelona would still be required to pay in order to satisfy Valencia’s demands.

The 28-year-old has offered a decent return so far this season, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists in 23 games for Valencia.

With experience in La Liga, an eye for goal and importantly an ability to create for others which could be beneficial for Lionel Messi to remain the talisman for the side, it could be a sensible move from Barcelona to give them a timely boost heading into the final few months of the campaign.

That said, it remains to be seen if an agreement is reached before the deadline but the suggestion that Murthy is in Barcelona would suggest that all parties concerned are serious about reaching a deal.