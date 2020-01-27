Shrewsbury Town hit out at Piers Morgan as he downplays FA Cup comeback vs Liverpool

Shrewsbury Town have tweeted Piers Morgan telling him to “bore off” after he downplayed their incredible FA Cup comeback against Liverpool yesterday.

The League One side fought from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw and a glamour replay at Anfield – the kind of trip many of their players probably thought they’d never make in their entire careers.

This is truly the romance of this old competition, but Morgan was not particularly bothered as he tweeted dismissing the result because it came against a youthful Reds line up.

Jurgen Klopp’s side arguably have bigger fish to fry this season as they chase the Premier League title and also bid to retain their Champions League crown, but of course that should still take nothing away from Shrewsbury.

They were clearly not impressed with Morgan’s words, sending him this response…

Bore off Piers…? https://t.co/QEyb460aUb — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 26, 2020

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves!

While Morgan is of course entitled to his opinion and quite often tweets about football, there are times when he also seems eager to grab attention by saying something controversial.

To do so when a lower league side has just pegged back the runaway Premier League leaders in an FA Cup thriller just seems silly, so fair play to Shrewsbury for putting him in his place.