The Timo Werner Liverpool transfer saga may have just taken a decisive twist with news emerging that he favours joining LFC over all other options.

Werner’s fine form for RB Leipzig has seen him linked with a whole host of top clubs in recent times, with Liverpool among the teams most strongly linked with the Germany international.

It remains to be seen if LFC will definitely now step up their interest in Werner, but the player himself seems to have his heart set on a move to Anfield despite also looking set to have offers from Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

This is according to sources in Spain, who state Werner had become a target for Barca in particular due to the current injury status of Luis Suarez.

However, it seems the Catalan giants have no hope of landing the 23-year-old as he’s eager for a move to the Premier League next, with Liverpool his preferred transfer destination over Man Utd and Chelsea.

This could be great news for the Reds, even though they don’t exactly look in need of a new signing up front right now.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are one of the finest attacks in Europe, and it’s hard to see how Werner would fit in.

However, Jurgen Klopp could always tinker with his formation or perhaps just rotate his forwards a little more than he has done.

It would be hard to pass up the chance to bring Werner to Liverpool, with the Bundesliga starlet simply not the kind of talent you turn down.

Elsewhere, the Merseyside giants are also being linked increasingly strongly with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.