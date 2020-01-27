Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a £30million transfer deal for PSV forward Steven Bergwijn.

It looks like things could be moving along quickly, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Spurs have made a bid in the region of £30m for the versatile attacker, with the move looking set to be completed within 48 hours.

Bergwijn can play in a number of positions up front and should be a useful signing to help Tottenham replace the injured Harry Kane in the second half of the season.

It’s been a difficult season for the north London side, with the team having struggled anyway even before Kane’s injury.

Tottenham fans will hope the Bergwijn deal can be wrapped up quickly and that the Netherlands international can make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old will no doubt find English football a big step up from the Eredivisie, but he’s young and can still improve under the right guidance.

The Mirror note that Leicester City had also been linked with Bergwijn, so it perhaps seems inevitable he would have found himself in the Premier League at some point.