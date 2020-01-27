Tottenham could reportedly still offload three first-team players before the end of the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Spurs would be prepared to sell Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Kyle Walker-Peters without signing replacements.

This comes as Fabrizio Romano and others have reported on Tottenham star Christian Eriksen appearing to close in on a transfer to Inter Milan…

Eriksen will obviously be a far bigger loss than any one of Rose, Wanyama or Walker-Peters, but it does seem like a bit of a risk for Spurs to potentially allow four first-team players to leave at once.

It remains to be seen if all the players named will definitely leave THFC, but manager Jose Mourinho could really do with some new additions coming in anyway.

The Portuguese tactician has not got off the most convincing start at the north London club since replacing Mauricio Pochettino in November, and it has seemed clear for some time now that the squad is in need of something of an overhaul.