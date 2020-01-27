Transfer boost for Chelsea as report suggests AC Milan are ready to ACCEPT loan offer for Krzysztof Piatek

We’re always told that the January transfer window is quiet until the final few days, so let’s hope we see a flurry of activity as the month draws to a close.

There’s been plenty of talk about Chelsea’s striking options in the past few weeks, but there’s not been any movement. It seems clear that Tammy Abraham is the obvious first choice, but everything after that is up in the air.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are the back ups, but there’s a clear drop off in quality and they haven’t contributed much either. It still looks likely that they might leave, but that would leave Frank Lampard short of options.

That means a new signing would be needed, and there could be some good news in their chase for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek:

AC Milan may have to accept a loan with an obligation to buy in order to sell Krzysztof Piatek this month with Chelsea being kept updated with #THFC move for the forward. [@Matt_Law_DT, Tier 2 ?] #COYS #Piatek — Marc ? ? (@marc_ba12) January 27, 2020

It’s not clear how close any deals are right now, but you would think that no team will want to be left short. That means they all want to find replacements before letting someone go.

If they can agree terms with Milan then it could start a European striker merry-go-round with various players on the move. Piatek was outstanding last year but hasn’t played well this season, so it would be interesting to see how he does in England.