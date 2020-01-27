Video: Eddie Nketiah finishes off brilliant Arsenal move to double lead vs Bournemouth

Arsenal dominated the early stages of their FA Cup clash with Bournemouth on Monday night and Eddie Nketiah got himself on the scoresheet.

The Gunners took the lead after just five minutes courtesy of a fine finish from Bukayo Saka, and they continued to dominate possession thereafter.

As they threatened to extend their lead, they eventually did so through Nketiah after some superb build-up play which started from the back, as seen in the video below.

Arsenal were patient and methodical with their passing, before the ball eventually broke to Saka down the left flank and he turned provider as his cross found Nketiah free in the box.

The youngster did the rest as he placed the ball into the back of the net with great composure, and after a lengthy VAR check to see if Gabriel Martinelli was offside, the goal was eventually given.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted with what he’s seen from his side in the opening half an hour against Bournemouth, and Arsenal will want to put the game away as soon as possible to advance to the fifth round.

