Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has backed his manager Jurgen Klopp to rest his usual starting eleven in favour of youngsters in domestic cup competitions.

Klopp has been consistent in fielding a starting eleven comprising of young players from Liverpool’s youth side in their domestic cup games this season.

The German manager has come under harsh criticism for his decision to field younger players in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. However, Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum has backed his boss for his decision.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wijnaldum said, “Since I’ve been in the Premier League, I’ve played the season without a winter break.

“But I also know, before I came to the Premier League, how good it is for a player to have some rest.

“As a player, you want to be involved in every game but you also have to deal with your body.

“If the manager decides that only younger players are going to play the game, then we should accept it.” he added.

Liverpool play Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup replay following a 2-2 draw with the League One side on Sunday.