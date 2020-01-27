Bournemouth found the back of the net late on in injury time in their FA Cup tie against Arsenal earlier tonight.

The Gunners had the lion share of possession and dominated the game for ninety minutes. However, Bournemouth managed a late consolation in the form of a goal by youngster Sam Surridge.

After a cross into the box late on in the game bounced kindly for Surridge, the Bournemouth substitute took a nice touch and finished to give his side a glimmer of a chance against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The Gunners ended up winning the game 2-1 and progressed to the 5th round of the FA Cup despite Surridge’s late goal.