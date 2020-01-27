Video: ‘We are in the market’ says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on transfers

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was hopeful about impending transfers for the Gunners in his post-match interview following their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Arteta was happy with Arsenal’s overall performance in the game especially creating space with overloads as he mentioned in the interview.

However, the Gunners boss did state that he is looking at bringing in one or two new players in what’s left of the January transfer window.

Speaking with BT Sport about possible transfers this window after the FA Cup tie, Arteta said, “We are in the market, the club is trying to facilitate us.”

When asked specifically if he would bring a defender in, the Spanish manager said, “One or two buys, if we can with the resources we have in this window, but I don’t know. When we have something to say, we will confirm with you.”

Arsenal could now be without Shkodran Mustafi after the injury he picked up against Bournemouth and are yet to sign any players this transfer window.