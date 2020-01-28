AC Milan could reportedly be set to bid farewell to up to three players ahead of the January transfer window deadline this week.

It’s been a difficult season for the Italian giants thus far, as after a slow start to the campaign they parted company with former boss Marco Giampaolo.

His replacement, Stefano Pioli, has seemingly steadied the ship in recent weeks, as the Rossoneri are on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, while winning four on the bounce.

That has come after a change to a 4-4-2 system, and Ricardo Rodriguez, Suso and Krzysztof Piatek have played minimal minutes between them as they have dropped out of the side.

With Theo Hernandez establishing himself as first-choice left-back while Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival earlier this month has pushed Piatek down the pecking order, Samu Castillejo’s form has restricted Suso to the bench.

Perhaps with that in mind, Tuttomercatoweb report that Rodriguez could be closest to the exit door to join Napoli, while Suso and Piatek could follow before the transfer deadline later this week with Sevilla and Tottenham linked.

Lucas Paqueta has also fallen out of favour under Pioli and is mentioned in the report, but it’s suggested that an exit for him isn’t quite as clear cut at this stage given the lack of progress in talks.

Nevertheless, should the trio named above move on this week, that will represent an important change in direction for Milan, as all three have played a key role in recent times and will need to be replaced in the squad.

Pioli’s primary focus will be their Coppa Italia clash with Torino on Tuesday night and then the encounter with Verona on Sunday. However, his squad could look a little different before the weekend, with three players potentially on their way out having perhaps been deemed surplus to requirements.