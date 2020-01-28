Arsenal are reportedly expecting an approach from Barcelona for star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the end of the January transfer window.

This is not the transfer news Gunners fans will want to be hearing right now, but it could be that Aubameyang’s contract situation forces the club into a corner.

The Gabon international is not looking any closer to extending his current contract, which has 18 months to run, and this could lead Arsenal to accept bids in the region of £50million for him, according to the Telegraph.

This could be Arsenal’s last real chance to make any money from Aubameyang’s departure, but fans won’t necessarily want to see their club thinking that way.

The 30-year-old has been a real hit at the Emirates Stadium since joining from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, scoring 57 goals in 91 appearances for Arsenal.

There’s no one currently at the club who looks capable of stepping up to replace Aubameyang, who has been one of the most lethal forwards in Europe for many years now.

The Telegraph claim Barcelona want the former Dortmund man as cover for the injured Luis Suarez, and he certainly seems an ideal candidate.

The report also claims Aubameyang wants the move and will also seek to leave in the summer if AFC don’t qualify for the Champions League, though talk of him already agreeing terms with the Catalan giants are said to be wide of the mark.

Arsenal surely need to avoid this exit at all costs, however, so will hope their £50m price tag can put Barca off, as it does look a lot of money to pay for a player of his age who’s so close to the end of his contract.