Arsenal are reportedly also interested in a transfer deal for Juventus midfielder and rumoured Manchester United target Emre Can this January.

The Germany international has struggled since leaving Liverpool for Juventus, but it seems he won’t be short of offers to revive his career with a return to the Premier League.

According to Bild, Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham could all be poised to make a bid for Can, who has an asking price of around £25million, before the transfer deadline later this week.

Can has long been linked with United in particular in recent times, with the Express among those to recently claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager for his club to wrap up a deal for the former Liverpool man.

If the 26-year-old were to move to Old Trafford with his LFC connections, it could be a controversial move that would be unlikely to go down well with his old fans.

Can could therefore do better to pick one of Arsenal or Tottenham this winter if he is to return to England.

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could undoubtedly do with the boost of a signing like this after inheriting a struggling squad since replacing Unai Emery in the middle of the season.

Despite Can’s struggles at Juve, he could surely be an upgrade on inconsistent and unreliable midfielders like Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi.

United also need to strengthen in that position, however, with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out injured and leaving Solskjaer short of quality options in the middle of the park.