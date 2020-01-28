Aston Villa fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the EFL Cup this evening, with kickoff time is 19:45 GMT.

If you want to watch Aston Villa v Leicester, here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Aston Villa v Leicester Live Stream

What Time does Aston Villa v Leicester City kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

Where is Aston Villa v Leicester being played?

The match is being played at Villa Park, Aston Villa, England

Aston Villa host Leicester on Tuesday evening (19:45 GMT) in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg, with Kelechi Iheanacho’s equaliser cancelling out Frederic Guilbert’s opener.

It remains to be seen whether Iheanacho, who scored the winner in Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Brentford, will be given the nod up-front ahead of the potentially injured Jamie Vardy.

“It’s not his hamstring, it’s a glute, so we’re hopeful for Tuesday,” manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters after the former England striker was subbed off in the first-half in last week’s 4-1 win against West Ham.

Either way, the visitors are expected to progress to the final. Leicester are 7/10 to win in 90 mins, and 4/9 to qualify for their first cup final since 2000.

A draw, which would lead to extra time, is 10/3, with a Villa win in 90 mins priced at the same odds. The hosts are considered 13/8 underdogs to qualify.

Should he start, Vardy is 3/4 to score anytime at Villa Park, with Iheanacho evens, Ayoze Perez 2/1, and James Maddison 13/5.

My value pick, though, would be Harvey Barnes at 7/2. He was rested in the FA Cup, and the winger has been in superb form of late, scoring in his last two league games.

For the hosts, it remains to be seen whether their new striker Mbwana Samatta will be thrown straight into the starting XI after his £10m move from Genk. The Tanzania striker, who scored at Anfield in the Champions League earlier this season, is 11/4 to score on his debut for the Villains.

Anwar El Ghazi, who has deputised up-front in the absence of the injured Wesley in recent weeks, is the same price, with Jack Grealish 10/3.

Villa and Leicester have failed to score just once in the league at home and away from home respectively; moreover, 11/5 on a Leicester win with both teams to score landed Leicester’s 4-1 win at Villa Park in December, and looks a great price here.

