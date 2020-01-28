On the lookout to replace Luis Suarez until at least the end of this season, Barcelona have reportedly broken off negotiations with one of their January targets.

According to the below tweet from Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have decided to end their interest in Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno.

? ÚLTIMA HORA El FC Barcelona rompe las negociaciones con el Valencia por Rodrigo Más información en breve — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) January 28, 2020

The striker, who only has two goals to his name in 2019/20, was thought to be an almost certain arrival before the close of the current window.

However, Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo says that there are a number of reasons for the collapse.

Namely, Valencia wanted Barca to pay upfront for Rodrigo’s services, rather than the six-month loan deal with option in the summer that the Blaugranes preferred.

Furthermore, Moussa Wague and Abel Ruiz, who were proposed by Barca as being makeweights in the deal, were of no interest to Los Che who instead had targeted Carles Perez – now at Roma – and Nelson Semedo, who Barca don’t want to sell.

With only a few days left of the current window, and having let Perez leave, the Catalans have left themselves light up front, and that’s a situation that could hurt Quique Setien as the new coach looks to impose his style on the squad.