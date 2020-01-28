Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for PSV forward Steven Bergwijn as several journalists claim a deal has been agreed.
Spurs need cover up front following the recent injury to Harry Kane, and Bergwijn seems an ideal candidate after impressing in the Eredivisie.
The Netherlands international had been linked as a target for Tottenham by the Mail and others, and now a number of high-profile reporters are all saying more or less the same thing on Twitter, suggesting a fee has been agreed and the deal is edging closer to completion…
Deal agreed #THFC https://t.co/aFy8GH0mty
— Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 28, 2020
Spurs have agreed a deal with PSV for Bergwijn. 30m euros + 2m add-ons. More to follow on Guardian Sport #thfc
— David Hytner (@DaveHytner) January 28, 2020
#thfc Spurs this morning confident they have reached a €32m deal to sign PSV's Steven Bergwijn.
— Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 28, 2020
Tottenham fans will probably feel pretty happy with this, with Bergwijn looking a fine signing for a very reasonable transfer fee.
If the 22-year-old does finalise a move to north London, he’ll be Spurs’ second signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Gedson Fernandes on loan.
Jose Mourinho inherited a struggling squad in need of an overhaul when he replaced Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season, and it looks like he’s got off to a solid start in the transfer market.