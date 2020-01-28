Boost for Arsenal in chase for Layvin Kurzawa as Juventus deal FALLS THROUGH

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa earlier in the window, and it seemed the only question would be if he moved in the Summer or straight away.

Then a move to Juventus seemed to appear from nowhere, as PSG looked set to swap the left back for Mattia De Sciglio. The deal even looked to be close to completion, but things have changed almost as suddenly as they started.

Gianluca Di Marzio has just tweeted that the deal has fallen through, so it appears Kurzawa could be available again:

He’s been a regular for PSG this season, but it’s clear that he’s available for a move if the transfer to Juventus was so close, so Arsenal could be cleared to make another run at him.

France Football ran a report a few weeks ago which suggested Arsenal had agreed terms on a contract with the defender, so it’s not clear what changed between then and the Juventus rumours.

It does indicate that there’s interest from both The Gunners and Kurzawa in linking up, so this could be great news for Arsenal if they still have an interest.