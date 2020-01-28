With Christian Eriksen’s move to Inter Milan freeing up some funds, Tottenham are reportedly poised to splash some cash on AC Milan’s Polish striker, Krzysztof Piatek.

According to Goal.com, Piatek has already turned down Roma because he has decided to move to north London after being impressed with the offer put to him.

The one stumbling block to getting the deal over the line would appear to be Milan’s asking price.

A six month loan followed by a compulsory €30m (£25m) purchase are the terms which the Italian giants have put forward, but Goal.com note that Spurs have enquired if they can pay a higher loan fee now and remove the obligation to buy – even though it appears they’d still like to sign the player in the summer regardless.

Jose Mourinho surely won’t want to find himself in the same situation that he had at Manchester United, where targets were identified but not secured.

Just six points separate Tottenham from fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for that all-important Champions League place, and a decent signing or two now could give the north Londoners the impetus they need to qualify for European football’s premier club competition.