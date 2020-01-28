It was never clear if Arsenal would do much business this transfer window despite the arrival of Mikel Arteta, but they might finally get some business done thanks to some unlikely help from Spurs.

We keep hearing that clubs are reluctant to let anyone go unless they are able to sign a replacement, so Spurs letting Kyle Walker-Peters go out on loan could have a knock-on effect.

It’s been reported by the Telegraph that the Spurs defender is about to go on loan to Southampton, which could allow Cedric Soares to move on.

It’s suggested that The Saints would be looking to cash in on the Portuguese defender who only has six months remaining on his deal, and Arsenal are interested in making a move with the right-back being valued at £6m, according to the Telegraph.

It could all make sense, as Spurs would be unlikely to want to loan someone out unless they were likely to play regularly, so they might actually be doing Arsenal a favour by providing the replacement for Cedric.

Soares is still only 28 so should have a few good years left in him, and he can cover at left-back in an emergency too, so that might appeal to Arteta as he looks to bolster his squad.

Nothing has been agreed for either player yet, but it looks likely and the window will close soon so things could move quickly.