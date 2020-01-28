According to the Sun, Ligue 1 outfit Lille are reportedly in talks to sign Chelsea ace Tariq Lamptey in the summer.

The Sun claim that the 19-year-old’s current deal with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season, leaving the full-back free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from this month.

The Sun do add that Chelsea are keen on tying the ace down to a new deal. The England youth international has made three appearances across all competitions this season.

Lamptey made his debut for the Blues in last month’s mammoth clash against rivals Arsenal, the youngster showed that he can handle things in the deep end with an assured performance in a high-pressure encounter.

Should Lamptey decide to join Lille in the summer, a deal would have to be agreed between the two clubs or a fee would be determined by a tribunal.

Lille have a brilliant track record with developing youngsters and we’ve seen several highly-rated English talents move abroad in recent year to kickstart their careers.

This could prove to be a wise move for Lamptey, his chances of first-team football could be limited in west London.

Fellow academy graduate and Reece James and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta are currently ahead of Lamptey in the pecking order at right-back.