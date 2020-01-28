According to ‘transfer insider’ Graeme Bailey, Olivier Giroud’s agent is ‘trying’ to facilitate a surprise move for the experienced forward to Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Bailey reiterates that he finds it hard to believe that Chelsea would ever give the green-light for such a move. Of course Giroud’s links to Arsenal would also make this potential transfer quite controversial.

It’s not surprising to see that Giroud’s name is in the headlines before the January transfer window closes, the Daily Star report that the Frenchman has just six months left on his contract with the Blues.

Understand that Olivier Giroud's agent is trying to engineer a move to Tottenham…things could be about to get interesting, but hard to see Chelsea sanctioning such a move. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) January 28, 2020

Jose Mourinho’s side are in need of bolstering their attacking options following the long-term injury to England captain Harry Kane.

33-year-old Giroud has found himself with a bit-part role for Chelsea this season, the target-man has made only seven appearances across all competitions this term.

Nonetheless, the World Cup winner has a wealth of Premier League experience that would make him a credible transfer target for any top-flight side.

Giroud has 78 goals and 28 assists to his name in 225 Premier League appearances.