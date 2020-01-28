There aren’t many worse ways to lose a cup semi-final than in injury-time, but that’s precisely what Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side did against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, and pundit, Chris Sutton, appears to be loving every minute of it.

Rodgers is a former Celtic manager, and Sutton, himself a former Hoops employee, wasted no time on Twitter in reminding Rodgers that he probably wished he stayed north of the border.

The lure of taking over the hot-seat at the Foxes saw the former Liverpool manager move south, but this will probably rank as one of his most disappointing nights since.

In the tweet below, Sutton also alludes to the incredible noise at Villa Park at the final whistle, the locals unable to contain themselves and enjoying a good old-fashioned pitch invasion.

Superb scenes and noise at Villa Park!!! Well done Villa ??Fair chance Brendan wished he stayed at Celtic… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 28, 2020