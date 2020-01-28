Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Real Zaragoza: No Bale, trio rested by Zidane

Real Madrid have announced their 19-man squad for their Copa del Rey clash with Real Zaragoza on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos saw off Unionistas in the last round just last week, while they followed that up with a win over Real Valladolid at the weekend to move clear at the top of the La Liga table.

They’ll look to extend their winning run in midweek as they remain on course for more silverware, but Zinedine Zidane has opted to rest a number of senior stars.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Eder Militao and Isco have all been left out, with AS reporting that the Welshman has seemingly not recovered from an ankle injury in time to feature while the other trio are being rested.

Meanwhile, Zidane also confirmed that Mariano Diaz hasn’t been called up as he’s struggling with a knock of his own, and so there are a number of notable absentees for this encounter.

That said, the French tactician will still certainly fancy their chances of advancing given the quality and experience in the squad, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric all getting the nod along with captain Sergio Ramos.

With that in mind, they will be expected to have enough to see off Zaragoza, who are currently in fourth place in the Segunda Division standings, six points off top spot in the battle for promotion.

They will certainly be up for causing an upset this week as there has already been a huge shock in the last round with Atletico Madrid falling to minnows Cultural Leonesa.

Time will tell whether or not Real Madrid can avoid a similar fate, but based on the strength of the squad below even with notable absentees, they will be fancied to advance by many.