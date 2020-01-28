The arrival of Quique Setien hasn’t quite had the effect that many people hoped with performances being fairly uninspiring, but it also looks like the only transfer business at the club is selling rather than buying.

The injury to Luis Suarez has left them especially short in the forward areas, so it’s a surprise to see talk of someone leaving, but it looks like a deal is close.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted out the details of Carles Perez’s impending move to Roma, and there are some interesting details in there:

Contract to be signed on next hours. Carles Perez to AS Roma is a done deal for €13M. No buy back clause but Barça will have an option if others clubs will make an offer on next years. ? #Barça #Roma #transfers https://t.co/ylt5lpJVCO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2020

The youngster has looked promising at times and he’s featured in 10 league games this season, but clearly he hasn’t done enough to show he has a long term future at the Nou Camp.

The €13M fee could represent a bargain if he develops into an important player for Roma, while the lack of a buy back clause is huge. It makes sense that a club would agree to a lower fee if they could re-sign them for a cheap price in the future, but this could be a great piece of business for the Italians.

There’s no sign of any new arrivals at Barca for now, but this departure does suggest they are making room for a new forward at the club. This could be an interesting few days for the fans.