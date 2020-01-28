Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly keen for his club to do a deal for Napoli forward Dries Mertens this month, but his £40million price tag makes the transfer unlikely.

This is according to ESPN, who suggest Chelsea are currently facing defeat in any attempt to land Mertens this January but look set to renew their interest in the Belgium international in the summer.

Mertens has been a big hit at Napoli and seems an ideal signing to come in and take the pressure off young striker Tammy Abraham at Stamford Bridge.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi don’t look the most reliable backup options for the Blues, and Lampard could do with more players to rotate in that area.

Abraham has performed well for Chelsea in his first season as a first-team regular, but the 22-year-old could surely do with being eased in more slowly.

Mertens, 32, would represent a very decent short-term option for CFC who could come in and do a job for a year or two without blocking Abraham’s path to the first XI in the long run.

£40m is also a lot to pay for a player who is heading towards being a free agent in the summer.