It’s amazing that a lot of deals in January seem to get left until the last minute.

It’s not clear if clubs prefer to keep hold of their players during January before letting them go, or if it’s a sign of panic setting in that produces a lot of deadline day moves.

There was plenty of talk about Barcelona signing a forward this month but nothing really seemed to happen, but that could be changing.

A report from Sport has indicated they are closing in on a six month loan deal for Dusan Tadic, who has been impressive for Ajax since making the move to Holland from Southampton.

They go on to say that his agent is currently on the way to Barcelona to help finalise the deal, but they also say that Barca have good relations with Ajax so that should help the deal go through.

At this point it’s not clear if this would include an option to buy of if it’s just a signing to cover injuries for this season, but he has eight goals and 14 assists in only 20 league games, so he would be a big loss to Ajax.

There’s only a few days to get things completed, but the report seems confident that it will happen.