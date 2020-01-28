It’s always a worrying moment for everyone involved with a club when a player goes down in pain.

We’ve seen plenty of innocuous looking injuries keep someone out for months, while big collisions can sometimes be shaken off in minutes so it’s natural to expect the worst when someone is forced off through injury.

READ MORE: Boost for Arsenal in chase for Layvin Kurzawa as Juventus deal FALLS THROUGH

There was concern for Arsenal fans when Shkodran Mustafi was feared to have suffered a bad injury, but recent reports have since indicated it shouldn’t keep him out for long:

Good news about Shkodran Mustafi, scans have shown he only suffered an ankle sprain last night. Injury not as bad as first feared. Won’t be a long-term absence. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 28, 2020

Although he might not be the most popular defender at the club, they are pretty thin on the ground when it comes to defensive minded players, and there’s no obvious sign of transfers either.

That could change in the next few days, although it’s also possible that his diagnosis might prevent the club from entering the market for a new player.

He should be back soon so it’s good news if you like him as a player, but not if you hoped for something to force the club into the transfer market in the next few days.