Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri could reportedly receive a vital injury boost ahead of his side’s encounter with Fiorentina on Sunday.

The reigning Serie A champions suffered a setback last weekend as they fell to a defeat at Napoli, and that in turn allowed rivals Inter to close the gap at the top of the table to three points in what is shaping up to be a thrilling Scudetto battle this season.

SEE MORE: Arsenal keen to beat Man United to potential £25m signing before Friday’s transfer deadline

While Juve will hope to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they host Fiorentina in Turin in the early kickoff, they could be handed some positive news on the injury front this week.

After going off with an ankle knock in the defeat to Napoli, midfield ace Miralem Pjanic was perhaps considered a doubt moving forward as it was unclear if he would be forced into a spell on the sidelines.

According to Sky Sport Italia, it’s suggested that while the 29-year-old worked away from the rest of the group on Tuesday, there is optimism within the Juventus camp that he will be in contention to feature at the weekend by making sufficient progress with his recovery this week.

Time will tell whether or not that is confirmed, but ultimately that’s a positive sign while it’s still early in the week as he’ll still have a few more days to receive treatment and continue to train to prove his fitness.

Pjanic has been a crucial figure for Juventus again so far this season, making 27 appearances in the heart of their midfield and contributing three goals and four assists.

With that in mind, Sarri will hope that he’s available this weekend as the Juventus boss will be desperate to ensure that the defeat to Napoli was a minor blip and not the start of a slide in form which could be hugely costly in the title race if they allow Inter to close the gap further.