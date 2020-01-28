Great news for Man United as Bruno Fernandes has NO INTENTION of moving to Barcelona

Just when this transfer window couldn’t get any more ridiculous for Man United, it looked like Barcelona were going to swoop in and take Bruno Fernandes at the last moment.

The news started to emerge from Spain earlier when Sport reported that Barcelona had launched an operation to sign Fernandes and immediately loan him to Valencia, which may have been part of their plan to sign Rodrigo from their La Liga rivals.

READ MORE: Man United plan to recall Alexis Sanchez and give him ANOTHER chance at Old Trafford next season

The Man United board have come under fire for a variety of reasons in the past few years, but chasing a player for months only to see him go to another club at the final moment might have pushed some fans over the edge.

While it seems there might be something in those Barca rumours, there could be some great news for United fans, as further reports suggest the player has no intention of moving to Spain:

TVI24: Sporting com proposta do Manchester United de 55M/€ (+10 em addons) por Bruno Fernandes. A proposta deverá ser aceite. Barcelona e Valencia foram falados mas o jogador não irá para lá. pic.twitter.com/bZhreD6lCZ — olhaoquete2igo (@olhaoquete2igo) January 28, 2020

It’s suggested that United will bid €55m up front with a further €10m in add ons, and it looks like that could be accepted. They also say that Barcelona was talked about, but he won’t be going there.

The midfield has been a huge weakness for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season so a creative goalscorer could make a massive difference. The fans will be hoping that this latest twist is just paper talk, and he will end up in Manchester by the end of the window.