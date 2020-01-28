Jack Grealish Manchester United transfer talk is not about to die down as it’s reported the Red Devils have been in touch about signing the Aston Villa star this January.

However, it looks like Man Utd will have to wait to clinch the Grealish transfer, with Villa determined not to sell their star attacker until the summer at least, according to reports.

This should, however, give United fans something to be excited about for next season, with the England Under-21 international looking an ideal addition to their struggling squad.

Grealish has shone for Villa and looks ideal to add some flair and spark to this United side, who look set to miss out on a similar signing in Bruno Fernandes this January.

Despite lengthy speculation linking MUFC with Fernandes, it looks like this move is now off, leading the club to look at alternatives.

Grealish is one of their priorities, while Leicester City playmaker James Maddison is also being linked with the Reds again by the Independent.

United fans would surely take either player right now, with upgrades needed on flops like Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in the attacking midfield department.

It’s encouraging from a United point of view that some contact has at least been made over the Grealish transfer.