Arsenal fans are a curious bunch: perpetually negative about everything going on on the pitch at their club, and yet surprisingly optimistic about their ability in the transfer market.

Despite the Gunners rarely spending big on world class players, it seems these fans think they may have a chance of signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, simply because he expressed some admiration for youngster Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal left-back scored a fine goal in yesterday’s FA Cup win over Bournemouth, with Sancho’s tweet suggesting he was clearly impressed with the 18-year-old…

While it’s fair enough to enjoy Saka’s performance and emergence as a key player for Arsenal this season, modern footballers are surely aware that tweeting something like this is only going to invite transfer speculation.

Sancho would undoubtedly be an incredible signing for AFC, so if he does follow the north London giants, fans would hope that gives them some advantage in any future transfer battle.

As unlikely as that seems, barring some major unexpected turnaround at the Emirates Stadium in the next few months, here are some excited responses to Sancho’s tweet from very ambitious Gooners…

Welcome to the Arsenal, Jadon. — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) January 27, 2020

Join Arsenal bro — ??? (@0soWxvy) January 27, 2020

Can’t wait to see you to balling at the Emirates. ???? — ?? (@AFCMax9) January 27, 2020

Sancho to Arsenal. Here we go! — ?? (@afcxmatt) January 27, 2020

NELSON X SAKA X MARTINELLI X SANCHO X EDDIE ???? — Zak? (@ZakAFC_) January 27, 2020

JOIN HIM THEN ? ?????? — Danny [LT FA] ?? (@TorreiraRvt69) January 27, 2020

He’s coming home, he’s coming home — ????? (@AfcSxm) January 27, 2020

Sancho arsenal come on — ? (@ArsenalAzr) January 27, 2020

See you soon at the Emirates bro ?? pic.twitter.com/uwrPZXAzVV — Jad ~ ?? ?? ? (@afcJad) January 27, 2020