Christian Eriksen has finally put paid to weeks of speculation by signing for Serie A’s Inter Milan, as Antonio Conte continues his rebuilding job at the San Siro.

However, Real Madrid were known to be close to signing him previously according to MARCA, so why didn’t the deal to the Spanish giants conclude successfully?

Not for the first time, it appeared that a tough stance from Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, back in the summer of 2018, was enough to put any discussions with Eriksen’s lawyers on the back burner at that time.

Thereafter, Zinedine Zidane appeared to veto any move for the Dane upon his return to the Santiago Bernabeu, as the Frenchman wanted to pursue a deal for countryman, Paul Pogba.

Manchester United’s subsequent refusal to play ball might well have opened the door again for the Lilywhites midfielder, but with Donny Van de Beek also impressing at Ajax, and with age on his side, no further approaches were made to Tottenham.

Forced to listen to other offers, Eriksen chose Inter because of their willingness to acquire his signature.