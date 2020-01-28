KFC brutally troll Man City after suggestion of helping with match tickets

Man City have long been mocked over attendances and the atmosphere at the Etihad, and they’ve now been trolled on Twitter by KFC of all accounts.

Pep Guardiola’s men enjoyed a hugely successful season last year by winning a domestic treble, while they have played some superb football under his stewardship over the past few years.

However, for whatever reason, the reputation of struggling to sell tickets to their games has followed them around and it appears as though they’re now being trolled from all angles.

As seen in the tweet below, the UK and Ireland Twitter account for KFC has even got in on the act, as they’ve had a cheeky dig at Man City after a follower suggested that they give away match tickets with their food.

Clearly they are not interested in such a scheme, or at least their admin took the opportunity for some top-class banter to get plenty of retweets and likes.

It did the job as it resulted in the tweet going viral, but it’s probably not something that Man City nor their fans will appreciate…