With just 18 months remaining on his contract, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is in no rush to sign another.

The player is only concentrating on winning trophies with the Reds and has put any discussions about a new deal on the back burner.

Sky Sports, quoted by the Daily Mirror note the player as saying; “What would I like? It’s difficult to say. It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We will see. [Anfield] it’s like home. I’m just focusing on bringing this season to a good end and that’s the only thing I’m thinking of.”

At 29 years of age, the Dutchman is getting no younger, but his experience has been invaluable and he’s played the fullest part in Liverpool’s success story so far this season.

With no distractions needed at this stage of the campaign, given that the Reds remain on course for their first Premier League title, Wijnaldum’s decision would appear to be a sensible one.

Jurgen Klopp and the club haven’t seen fit to comment one way or another on the situation either, which suggests that they are perfectly happy with the timescales involved and will deal with matters arising at the appropriate time.

Given his importance to the squad, and his evident happiness on Merseyside, it would be a big surprise if those discussions didn’t reach a successful conclusion in due course.