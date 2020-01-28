Menu

Video: Tottenham announce permanent Giovani Lo Celso transfer just as Christian Eriksen leaves

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have announced the permanent transfer of Giovani Lo Celso after he spent the first half of this season on loan at Real Betis.

See below for Spurs’ official announcement video, showing Lo Celso joining the north London giants on a five-year contract.

MORE: £35million-rated star urges his club to sanction Tottenham transfer

This is convenient timing for Tottenham, with Christian Eriksen also just announced as having left the club for Inter Milan.

More Stories / Latest News

The Denmark international was nearing the end of his contract with THFC, and it seems they decided to cash in on his sale now rather than lose him for free in the summer.

See below for Tottenham’s confirmation of Eriksen’s departure…

More Stories Christian Eriksen Giovani Lo Celso