Tottenham have announced the permanent transfer of Giovani Lo Celso after he spent the first half of this season on loan at Real Betis.

See below for Spurs’ official announcement video, showing Lo Celso joining the north London giants on a five-year contract.

This is convenient timing for Tottenham, with Christian Eriksen also just announced as having left the club for Inter Milan.

The Denmark international was nearing the end of his contract with THFC, and it seems they decided to cash in on his sale now rather than lose him for free in the summer.

See below for Tottenham’s confirmation of Eriksen’s departure…