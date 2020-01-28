Manchester United fans are in a state of absolute disbelief right now after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s baffling claim that Alexis Sanchez is going to return to the club and prove everyone wrong.

The Chile international has been a major disappointment for Man Utd since his transfer from rivals Arsenal in January 2018, and now finds himself out on loan at Inter Milan.

It’s unclear what seems to have made Solskjaer change his mind about Sanchez after he clearly couldn’t find a place for him in his squad for this season, but he’s now been quoted by Simon Peach as telling his press conference today that he’s backing the ex-Gunner to silence his doubters at Old Trafford next term…

Alexis Sanchez, a January 2018 signing, was mentioned to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the press conference. “Alexis will come back in the summer and prove youse all wrong," the #MUFC boss said — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 28, 2020

Ole: "It is difficult in the transfer window. I can’t remember many good deals we’ve brought in in January. Alexis Sanchez will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zYVOSKQWJb — Aveiro (@AveiroMUFC) January 28, 2020

Solskjaer is not having the best of times at United right now, and fans are clearly growing fed up of the Norwegian tactician’s strange quotes to the press.

This strange turnaround on Sanchez may be his most bizarre yet, and it’s getting a predictably angry response from this lot on Twitter…

WTAF? Ole needs to go ASAP, the man has lost it. https://t.co/BqE5kPSMsU — Brett Phipps (@InverteBrett) January 28, 2020

Sanchez went on loan because Ole didn’t want him around and wanted to play teenagers instead. He’s gone on loan to Inter and regressed if anything. Suffered with more injuries and barely contributed. Now he’s coming back to prove us all wrong? This is high levels of delusion — Louis. (@LSeffz) January 28, 2020

Ole is losing the plot. Honestly his press conferences are embarrassing. — Rash (@BigRash_) January 28, 2020

Ole says Sanchez to return to "prove everyone wrong in the summer" Let's cut the BS, he's returning because he's been a disaster at Inter and they don't want to sign him permanently. End of discussion. Stop lying to fans. — David Scott (@arghkid) January 28, 2020

Ole thinks Sanchez is a 20 year Chilean wonder kid that needed a loan to develop? — Ritwik (@RMishra26) January 28, 2020

Ole's made himself culpable now. He deemed Sanchez not good enuf in August. But now he's coming back 2 prove us all wrong. ??? — L W 3???M U F C (@LPWMUFC1968) January 28, 2020

I am done with the Ole quotes. He should think long before saying things that almost always trigger the fanbase. Spoiler alert: It seems we aren't signing anybody because Alexis will come back and prove all of us wrong, like a new signing. #MUFC — Nishid ? (@UTDNISHID) January 28, 2020