Menu

“The man has lost it” – These Manchester United fans respond to baffling Solskjaer prediction

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans are in a state of absolute disbelief right now after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s baffling claim that Alexis Sanchez is going to return to the club and prove everyone wrong.

The Chile international has been a major disappointment for Man Utd since his transfer from rivals Arsenal in January 2018, and now finds himself out on loan at Inter Milan.

MORE: Solskjaer sends message to Manchester United players in bid to inspire comeback vs Manchester City

It’s unclear what seems to have made Solskjaer change his mind about Sanchez after he clearly couldn’t find a place for him in his squad for this season, but he’s now been quoted by Simon Peach as telling his press conference today that he’s backing the ex-Gunner to silence his doubters at Old Trafford next term…

More Stories / Latest News

Solskjaer is not having the best of times at United right now, and fans are clearly growing fed up of the Norwegian tactician’s strange quotes to the press.

This strange turnaround on Sanchez may be his most bizarre yet, and it’s getting a predictably angry response from this lot on Twitter…

More Stories Alexis Sanchez Ole Gunnar Solskjaer