Man United tipped to pay €55m+ to sign Fernandes ahead of transfer deadline

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Manchester United have essentially agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

Record claim that the Red Devils will pay an initial fee of €55m (£46.6m) for the playmaker, with the report also adding that Sporting could net a further €25m (£21.2m) in add-ons.

Record highlight that €10m of these bonuses are realistically achievable, while €15m seem to be linked to much more complex objectives being fulfilled.

This makes the potential value of a deal worth €80m. Record also claim that the Red Devils appear to have beaten La Liga champions Barcelona to the 25-year-old’s signature.

Despite Fernandes’ potential move to Old Trafford being heavily speculated since the summer, the Portugal international has managed to remain focused on his football.

Fernandes has contributed an impressive 15 goals and 14 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, he may be the creative spark that United need to get back to the top.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could certainly do with bolstering their midfield ranks at the mid-season point given that the team have looked lacklustre in the middle of the park all season.