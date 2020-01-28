Manchester United are reportedly ready to bring Alexis Sanchez back to the club for next season once his loan at Inter Milan ends.

The Chile international proved a major flop in his time at Old Trafford, leading to his move away from the club with a temporary switch to Inter last summer.

MORE: Jack Grealish Manchester United transfer – approach made to Aston Villa star

However, according to the Daily Star, Sanchez could now get a surprise lifeline from United, who must be truly desperate in performing this embarrassing turnaround.

The report explains the Red Devils don’t plan to sell Sanchez or loan him out again, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perhaps in need of any players he can get to bolster his attack.

Still, this will surely shock most Man Utd fans, who won’t have expected the former Arsenal forward to appear for their team ever again after proving such a flop.

This truly is a sign of how desperate United are right now, with it looking set to be another frustrating transfer window for the club.

Despite some enquiries over strengthening their attack with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani or Krzysztof Piatek, the Independent report that it looks increasingly like MUFC won’t make any signings this January.

The report suggests the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish will be targeted in the summer, but it may be that United want Sanchez back as an option just in case.