Manchester United’s woes in the transfer market continue as it’s reported they missed out on the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The 22-year-old striker has just joined Championship side Leeds United on loan from RB Leipzig, but it seems Man Utd were also one of the clubs in for him, according to The Athletic.

This won’t please United fans as they once again struggle to get players in this January, despite so many links and so much speculation.

It’s also clear Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to strengthen this squad after a poor first half of the season, with the Red Devils currently looking up against it in their battle to grab a top four place.

Augustin may not have been the answer to all their problems, but he looks a fine signing for Leeds and a talented young player who looks to have the potential to improve.

United are also short of depth up front following the injury to Marcus Rashford, so a similar loan deal for MUFC could surely have been ideal to help them while their top scorer is out.