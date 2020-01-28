Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has appeared to aim a sly dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over his decision to snub his side’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.

The Reds were surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw away to the League One side at the weekend, giving the club a replay they could really do without as they’ve had a pretty hectic schedule all season long.

Liverpool will no doubt want to put all their focus into winning their first league title in 30 years, which they should now do after taking a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Still, it seems Klopp is in no mood to bother with this FA Cup replay, with BBC Sport and other noting that the German tactician will boycott the tie.

This has sparked plenty of debate about the competition, which certainly doesn’t seem to hold the glamour it once did.

Solskjaer, however, insists he and his United team-mates weren’t bothered about fixture congestion when they won their remarkable treble in the 1998/99 season.

In what sounds like a clear dig at Klopp over his attitude, the Norwegian said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: “(Fixture congestion was) never in our minds and not in my mind.

“I loved the FA Cup, played in the semi-final and the final. When you’ve got a big squad it’s a challenge to win all them three and we did, it’s always gonna be down in history as the greatest season an English club has done.”

Should Liverpool be showing the competition more respect? And should a club like LFC have the resources to cope with playing the number of games required to theoretically go for the treble like Man Utd did?