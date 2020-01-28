Manchester United are reportedly planning a move to sign one of James Maddison or Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window after a frustrating January.

According to the Independent, it now looks like the Red Devils are set to come to the end of the month without making any new signings as they remain some way from being able to agree a fee for Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

This will now supposedly lead Man Utd to target Maddison or Grealish as alternatives, though neither player looks a realistic target until the summer, according to the Independent.

While either player would clearly strengthen this struggling United side, it looks a real risk to go into the second half of this season without strengthening Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling squad.

It’s been a largely disappointing season so far at Old Trafford, with a creative player like Fernandes looking ideal for the team’s needs.

Maddison and Grealish are more proven at Premier League level so may be worth waiting for to some extent, but it’s hard to imagine this current United squad having enough quality and depth to finish in the top four or win a trophy.

MUFC fans will just have to hope that things don’t end up being bad enough that it puts big names like Maddison and Grealish off joining the club in the summer.

The Independent also link United as having had some interest in signing Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek this winter, though it looks like they didn’t hold a strong enough interest in either player to push strongly for a move.