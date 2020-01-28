New reports claim Barcelona have REJECTED the chance to sign Dusan Tadic

Just when it looked like Barcelona might suddenly have the answer to their injury worries going forward, it’s almost like they are back to square one in terms of finding someone.

They have a bit of a crisis just now with Luis Suarez being out long term, Ousmane Dembele has had several fitness issues and Carles Perez is on the verge of joining Roma, so that leaves them very short in the forward areas.

Reports from Spain indicated that Dusan Tadic’s agent was on his way to Barcelona to help finalise a six month loan switch for the Ajax star, but that now seems in doubt.

New reports are emerging which say Barca were offered the chance to sign him, but they aren’t interested in bringing him in:

Des del Barça admeten que els han ofert Dusan Tadic, però remarquen que no els interessa. No hi ha cas, ens diuen. — Marta Ramon Gorina (@Marta_Ramon) January 28, 2020

It’s still not clear if they do plan on bringing a new player in, there’s been plenty of rumours and paper talk but no sign of anything actually getting done.

Tadic might not be the long term solution, but he’s a proven Champions League player who can score and assist plenty of goals, so they could certainly do worse at this point in the window.