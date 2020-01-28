It’s hard to figure out what to make of this news from a Man United point of view. Nemanja Matic barely played for most of this season and it looked like he would be off this month, but things have changed.

Injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have enabled him to get back into the team, although opinions may be split over what to do with him going forward.

It’s understandable that plenty of fans will want the club to move on and bring in a new signing, but it sounds like the Serbian midfielder has impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the point he might extend his stay:

Nemanja Matic out of contract this summer but #MUFC have option to extend deal by a year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “He’s playing the best football since I’ve come here. Nemanja is a top professional & we are keeping in touch with him & we are talking to him, yeah” — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 28, 2020

Plenty of fans might be dismayed at that news when you consider he couldn’t get near the team a few months ago, but it does show that players will be rewarded when they get chances.

It makes sense for a club to set an example to anyone who’s struggling for game time, that they will get more chances and possibly new contracts if they do well – it gives them a reason to keep working and trying to impress the manager.

Time will tell if it’s a wise move from United, but it sounds like he might be staying for a while yet.