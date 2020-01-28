Photo: A great sign for Everton as Andre Gomes returns to training following horror injury

There’s nothing worse than seeing an injury which looks so bad it could threaten a player’s career, it reminds everyone that these players put their bodies on the line and make big sacrifices.

On the flip side, it’s always good to see someone making a return after a big injury. Andre Gomes suffered a horrible looking injury for Everton when they played Spurs back in November, so this should be a welcome sight for the fans:

His return was reported by the club’s official website, but it’s still not clear when he will be ready to actually play competitively again.