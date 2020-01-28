Menu

Photo: A great sign for Everton as Andre Gomes returns to training following horror injury

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

There’s nothing worse than seeing an injury which looks so bad it could threaten a player’s career, it reminds everyone that these players put their bodies on the line and make big sacrifices.

On the flip side, it’s always good to see someone making a return after a big injury. Andre Gomes suffered a horrible looking injury for Everton when they played Spurs back in November, so this should be a welcome sight for the fans:

Courtesy of the Everton website – Gomes in training

His return was reported by the club’s official website, but it’s still not clear when he will be ready to actually play competitively again.

