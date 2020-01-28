Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha is reportedly now being pushed towards a transfer to west London rivals Chelsea by his agents.

According to journalist, Duncan Castles, on the Transfer Window podcast quoted by the Daily Star; “We know Zaha wants out of Crystal Palace, we know that a number of agents have mandates to move him in this window, we know he is being pushed to Chelsea, and there is interest from Chelsea’s hierarchy in taking him.”

The Express acknowledged that Zaha was a target for the Blues earlier in the current window, but the stumbling block to any deal remains the south London club. Zaha is their prized asset, and even if they were to sanction a deal for him, it will be on their terms.

Daily Star also note that Castles believes that Roy Hodgson is in the market to sign former Atletico Madrid star, Yannick Carrasco as a potential replacement. If he’s able to secure the player from Chinese club, Dalian Yifang, it may make any transition for Palace post-Zaha easier to bear.

The winger had urged his club to let him join Arsenal last summer according to The Mirror, but the Gunners decided to turn their attentions to Nicolas Pepe instead.

If Frank Lampard comes in with a generous enough offer, it’s hard to imagine that Palace will turn it down, but the question now is whether it’s been left too late in this window to get any deal over the line.