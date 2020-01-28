Premier League club in talks to bring Sander Berge to England in £27m deal

The rise of the internet has killed off most of the rumours that featured a player being spotted at a ground or an airport, so it was interesting when rumours about Sander Berge to Man United started because someone who looked a bit like him turned up at Carrington.

Berge has been impressive for a while but he’s been able to show his talents to wider audience via the Champions League this year, so it only seemed like a matter of time before he left Genk.

He has been linked with a move to a Premier League team with United in the name, but it’s Sheffield rather than Manchester.

The Daily Mail reported that Chris Wilder’s side are looking to sign the Norwegian on a deal worth around £27m, but the timing of the move could hold things up.

It seems Genk want to sell him but also arrange for him to come back on loan for the rest of the season, while Sheffield United want him to arrive now to help them for the rest of the season.

It’s also suggested that several teams are interested but this is the only serious offer on the table, so it will be interesting to see what happens between now and the end of the season.