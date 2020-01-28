Real Madrid star set to stay despite Chelsea and Spurs links

According to the Sun, Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is set to stay with Zinedine Zidane’s side despite rumours of a possible January move to Chelsea or Spurs.

The Sun claim that a loan exit for the star seemed possible considering his slow start to life at Real Madrid.

However their latest update indicates that despite interest from the Premier League – it now looks likely that Jovic will stay with Los Blancos for the second-half of the season.

The Serbia international joined the Bernabeu outfit last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian.

The 22-year-old has experienced a bit-part role with Zidane’s side so far this term, contributing just 1 goal and two assists from 20 appearances across all competitions.

Spurs seemed to be on the hunt for a forward this month following the long-term injury to talisman Harry Kane and Frank Lampard could certainly do with a high-profile striker to pose a serious challenge to Tammy Abraham.

Jovic may have struggled, but it seems harsh to write off the ace just yet, after all he’s still only 22 – the Serbian has plenty of time to prove his price-tag.

Stopper Thibaut Courtois endured a horrid first season with Los Blancos but has since proved his talents with some fine performances this season.

It’s also easy to pick out Jovic’s flaws for some supporters who are used to seeing world-class forward Karim Benzema leading Madrid’s line.

Los Blancos will need to count on every player within their squad if they’re to continue their serious challenge for the La Liga title and a possible resurgence in the Champions League.