Sadio Mane injury update from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a Sadio Mane injury update that Reds fans will surely be pretty pleased with.

The Merseyside giants have been without Mane since their win over Wolves, when the Senegal international went off with what initially looked a pretty serious injury.

However, it now seems likely that the 27-year-old will in fact return pretty soon, but Klopp has ruled him out of upcoming games against West Ham and Southampton.

“Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not Southampton,” the German tactician told his press conference today.

“After that he will be back on track. He has a small muscle tear which is serious enough.

“We were lucky with it though it wasn’t too serious. He’s out for three games.”

Liverpool fans can probably expect to see a bit more of January signing Takumi Minamino in that time, with the Japan international settling in well since his move from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the month.