After a lot of confusion, it seems Genk midfielder Sander Berge is not arriving for a medical at Manchester United today after all.

This surprise rumour emerged out of nowhere today when Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News claimed to have seen Berge on his way to Man Utd’s Carrington training ground for a medical.

This was then picked up by the Sun and others as pictures emerged appearing to show someone who looked a lot like Berge in a car heading to Carrington.

However, Luckhurst has since tweeted to apologise for the confusion, as this is actually a different player seemingly heading to Old Trafford, which perhaps makes more sense as news of such a big potential signing would surely have seen more speculation and build-up beforehand…

A player has been pictured driving into Carrington and eyewitnesses said he was waved through for a 'player medical'. Player looks a bit like Sander Berge but is apparently not him. Apologies for earlier confusion/chaos. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 28, 2020

Berge could have made sense as a target for United given their struggles in midfield this season, with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba currently out injured.

The young Norway international looks a top talent and could one day get a move to a big club, but it seems it won’t be MUFC on this occasion.